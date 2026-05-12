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Appropriators Press For Details On Iran War Costs; DoD’s $29B Estimate Doesn’t Include Base Damage

Matthew Beinart By
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Appropriators Press For Details On Iran War Costs; DoD’s $29B Estimate Doesn’t Include Base Damage
Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Dan Caine conduct a press briefing on Operation Epic Fury at the Pentagon, Arlington, Virginia, March 4, 2026. (DoD photo by Benjamin Applebaum)

The Pentagon estimates the U.S.’ ongoing conflict with Iran has now cost at least $29 billion, while a lead official noted the updated figure does not factor in damage to U.S. facilities in the Middle East. Congressional appropriators on Tuesday pressed Pentagon leaders for more specifics on the costs and munitions expenditures associated with Operation Epic Fury, to include the top Democrats on the House Appropriations Defense (HAC-D) Subcommittee requesting the department provide details by June 11, when the panel…

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Appropriators Press For Details On Iran War Costs; DoD’s $29B Estimate Doesn’t Include Base Damage

The Pentagon estimates the U.S.’ ongoing conflict with Iran has now cost at least $29 billion, while a lead official noted the updated figure does not factor in damage to […]

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