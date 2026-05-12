Army Awards Leidos $2.7 Billion To Accelerate Hypersonic Work

Leidos [LDOS] on Tuesday said it received a $2.7 billion Army contract to unify two hypersonic programs it is developing for the Army and Navy in an effort to accelerate acquisition of the programs. The contract will combine the Thermal Protection Shield, which Leidos has been working on for at least five years to develop materials for hypersonic weapons that shield them from extreme environments in flight, and the Common Hypersonic Glide Body (CHGB). Leidos is developing the CHGB for…