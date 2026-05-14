Sign In
Search
Congress

CENTCOM Looking To Lessons Learned From Use Of LUCAS Drones

Frank Wolfe Frank Wolfe
SHARE:
CENTCOM Looking To Lessons Learned From Use Of LUCAS Drones
Pictured is Adm. Brad Cooper, the head of U.S. Central Command, testifying before the Senate Armed Services Committee on May 14.

U.S Central Command (CENTCOM) is looking to lessons learned from its use of Low-cost Unmanned Combat Attack System (LUCAS) drones by Phoenix-based SpektreWorks, according to CENTCOM head Adm. Brad Cooper. When U.S. strikes on Iran began on Feb. 28, CENTCOM's Task Force Scorpion Strike launched the delta wing FLM-136 LUCAS drones, the first one-way attack drones employed in conflict by the U.S. (Defense Daily, Feb. 28). LUCAS is a reverse engineered Iranian HESA Shahed 136 and can be deployed by…

Subscriber-only content. Please log in below.

Not a subscriber or registered user yet?

Please contact us at clientservices@accessintel.com or call us at 888-707-5814 (Monday – Thursday 9:00 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. and Friday 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. ET.), to start a free trial, get pricing information, order a reprint, or post an article link on your website.

Recommended

Army

Hegseth Says DoD Open To Reviewing Army’s Planned Cuts To Legacy Helicopter Procurement

Air Force

Less Than $400 Million Needed to Modify VC-25B Bridge Aircraft, USAF Estimates

Advanced / Transformational Technology

Pentagon Signs Framework Deals To Rapidly Buy Low-Cost Cruise Missiles, New Hypersonic Weapon

Homeland Security

Coast Guard Finalizes $3.5 Billion Contract With Davie For Five Icebreakers

Trending

Addition Of Production Lines For F-15EX Eyed By USAF, MQ-9 Follow-On In Works
HAC-D Lawmakers Skeptical Of Battleship; CNO Says Will Use Ford Reactor
Army Awards Leidos $2.7 Billion To Accelerate Hypersonic Work
Defense Watch: Mythos, DARC, DARPA Plane, New SWO Boss, Startup Raises
With $1.5 Trillion Request, Army, Air Force, Navy’s Unfunded Lists Focus Solely On MILCON Projects

Congress Updates

Congress

CENTCOM Looking To Lessons Learned From Use Of LUCAS Drones

U.S Central Command (CENTCOM) is looking to lessons learned from its use of Low-cost Unmanned Combat Attack System (LUCAS) drones by Phoenix-based SpektreWorks, according to CENTCOM head Adm. Brad Cooper. […]

Army

Hegseth Says DoD Open To Reviewing Army’s Planned Cuts To Legacy Helicopter Procurement

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has told lawmakers the Pentagon is open to reviewing the Army’s planned procurement cuts to its legacy manned aviation fleet. Rep. Rosa DeLauro (D-Conn.), ranking member […]

Congress

Appropriators Press For Details On Iran War Costs; DoD’s $29B Estimate Doesn’t Include Base Damage

The Pentagon estimates the U.S.’ ongoing conflict with Iran has now cost at least $29 billion, while a lead official noted the updated figure does not factor in damage to […]

Congress

Appropriators Offer Skepticism On $350B Defense Reconciliation Plan, ‘Big Risk’ For Key Initiatives

Senate and House Appropriators told Pentagon leadership on Tuesday they’re skeptical of the department’s plan to fund $350 billion of the fiscal year 2027 defense budget through the reconciliation process, […]

The Force Multipliers

Force Multipliers

Arne Brinck – Dark Wolf Solutions

Force Multipliers

Jags Kandasamy – Latent AI

Force Multipliers

Force Multipliers – Krista McKendree

Force Multipliers

Force Multipliers – Fred Taylor

Job Feed

Post a Job // Post a Resume