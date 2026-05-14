CENTCOM Looking To Lessons Learned From Use Of LUCAS Drones

U.S Central Command (CENTCOM) is looking to lessons learned from its use of Low-cost Unmanned Combat Attack System (LUCAS) drones by Phoenix-based SpektreWorks, according to CENTCOM head Adm. Brad Cooper. When U.S. strikes on Iran began on Feb. 28, CENTCOM's Task Force Scorpion Strike launched the delta wing FLM-136 LUCAS drones, the first one-way attack drones employed in conflict by the U.S. (Defense Daily, Feb. 28). LUCAS is a reverse engineered Iranian HESA Shahed 136 and can be deployed by…