DoD Awards DPA Funds To Solid Rocket Motor Component Supplier PacSci

The Defense Department last Friday evening said it awarded Pacific Scientific Energetic Materials Co. (PacSci EMC) $27.3 million to boost production of a key safety component for solid rocket motors (SRMs) as part of ongoing efforts to strengthen the resiliency of the domestic rocket motor supply chain. PacSci EMC will scale production facilities for its universal arm fire device, which prevents an accidental initiation of an SRM. “The company will create a fully integrated manufacturing facility that houses all necessary…