BAE Gets $16 Million DoD Investment To Expand U.S. Rad Hardened Chips

The Defense Department is providing BAE Systems with $16 million in Defense Production Act (DPA) funds to reestablish domestic production capacity of radiation hardened microelectronics used in defense systems, DoD said on Tuesday. Restoring production of the 45nm silicon-on-insulator technology will prevent users of the radiation hardened microelectronics from having to redesign and requalify their systems that use this technology, DoD said. “Specifically, the project will reestablish BAE Systems’ RH45 Storefront capability for trusted Radiation Hardened by Design 45nm Application…