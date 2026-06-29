Honeywell Aerospace Begins Trading On Nasdaq

Honeywell Technologies [HON] on Monday completed the spin-off of its former aerospace business, Honeywell Aerospace [HONA], which began trading on the Nasdaq the same day. Honeywell’s board earlier this month set June 29 to complete the spin-out (Defense Daily, June 15). In fiscal year 2025, Honeywell Aerospace had $17.4 billion in sales, including $7.1 billion to the defense and space end market. Net income was $2.7 billion. “As an independent aerospace and defense company, we are fully dedicated to our…