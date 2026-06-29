Honeywell Aerospace Begins Trading On Nasdaq

Honeywell Technologies [HON] on Monday completed the spin-off of its former aerospace business, Honeywell Aerospace [HONA], which began trading on the Nasdaq the same day. Honeywell’s board earlier this month set June 29 to complete the spin-out (Defense Daily, June 15). In fiscal year 2025, Honeywell Aerospace had $17.4 billion in sales, including $7.1 billion to the defense and space end market. Net income was $2.7 billion. “As an independent aerospace and defense company, we are fully dedicated to our…
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House Appropriators Uncertain Navy Will Award F/A-XX Contract By August
House appropriators said they are skeptical the Defense Department will award the engineering and manufacturing development (EMD) contract for the Navy’s F/A-XX next-generation carrier-based fighter program by the most recent […]
House Appropriators Approve $1.07 Trillion FY ‘27 Defense Bill Amid Reconciliation Uncertainty
The House Appropriations Committee has approved its $1.07 trillion fiscal year 2027 defense spending bill, advancing a bill with a historic topline while uncertainty lingers over Congress’ next step to […]
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The chairman’s mark of the House Appropriations Committee’s (HAC) fiscal year 2027 defense appropriations bill funds the administration’s $1 billion request for the BBG(X) Trump-class battleship, but adds restrictions requiring […]
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