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Hegseth Says DoD Open To Reviewing Army’s Planned Cuts To Legacy Helicopter Procurement

Matthew Beinart By
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Hegseth Says DoD Open To Reviewing Army’s Planned Cuts To Legacy Helicopter Procurement
A Sikorsky UH-60M Black Hawk helicopter (Photo: Lockheed Martin)

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has told lawmakers the Pentagon is open to reviewing the Army’s planned procurement cuts to its legacy manned aviation fleet. Rep. Rosa DeLauro (D-Conn.), ranking member on the House Appropriations Committee, pressed Hegseth during a hearing on Tuesday for details on the Army’s plan to buy less Sikorsky [LMT]-built Black Hawks and Boeing [BA]-manufactured Apache and Chinook helicopters in the coming years, citing concerns on the impact to the aviation industrial base.  “In my view, what…

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Hegseth Says DoD Open To Reviewing Army’s Planned Cuts To Legacy Helicopter Procurement

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has told lawmakers the Pentagon is open to reviewing the Army’s planned procurement cuts to its legacy manned aviation fleet. Rep. Rosa DeLauro (D-Conn.), ranking member […]

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