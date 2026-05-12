HAC-D Lawmakers Skeptical Of Battleship; CNO Says Will Use Ford Reactor

Several lawmakers on the House Appropriations Committee’s defense (HAC-D) subcommittee Tuesday were dubious of the Navy’s approach to the new Trump-class battleship in the fiscal year 2027 budget request and the 30-year shipbuilding plan, as the Navy's top officer revealed they plan to use the nuclear reactor featured on the newest aircraft carriers. “I don't doubt for a minute your need, I don't. But here's what I need, a billion dollars in procurements for long lead items. We have no…
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Appropriators Press For Details On Iran War Costs; DoD’s $29B Estimate Doesn’t Include Base Damage
The Pentagon estimates the U.S.’ ongoing conflict with Iran has now cost at least $29 billion, while a lead official noted the updated figure does not factor in damage to […]
Appropriators Offer Skepticism On $350B Defense Reconciliation Plan, ‘Big Risk’ For Key Initiatives
Senate and House Appropriators told Pentagon leadership on Tuesday they’re skeptical of the department’s plan to fund $350 billion of the fiscal year 2027 defense budget through the reconciliation process, […]
All Future Systems Should Have Autonomy Features, Reed Says
Last week, Sen. Jack Reed (D-R.I.) visited North Kingstown, R.I.-based Senesco, which is teaming with autonomous systems company Havoc to bid on the U.S. Navy’s Medium Unmanned Surface Vessel program. […]
Senate Appropriators Concerned With DoD’s Reconciliation Plan For Top FY ‘27 Priorities, Aide Says
Senate defense appropriators have concerns with the Pentagon’s decision to include key fiscal year 2027 funding priorities, such as critical munitions and drones production, among its request for $350 billion […]
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