HAC-D Lawmakers Skeptical Of Battleship; CNO Says Will Use Ford Reactor

Several lawmakers on the House Appropriations Committee’s defense (HAC-D) subcommittee Tuesday were dubious of the Navy’s approach to the new Trump-class battleship in the fiscal year 2027 budget request and the 30-year shipbuilding plan, as the Navy's top officer revealed they plan to use the nuclear reactor featured on the newest aircraft carriers. “I don't doubt for a minute your need, I don't. But here's what I need, a billion dollars in procurements for long lead items. We have no…