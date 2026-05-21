Stratolaunch Announces Hypersonic Flight Test With Missile Defense Agency

Stratolaunch on Thursday said that it successfully conducted a hypersonic flight test in March for the Missile Defense Agency (MDA), launching its liquid engine-powered Talon-A3 reusable flight vehicle from a company-owned carrier aircraft that is now fully operational. The Talon-A3 aircraft was fueled by Ursa Major’s Hadley engine for the March 6 flight. The test vehicle achieved hypersonic speed, which is qualified as MACH 5-plus, a Stratolaunch spokesperson told Defense Daily. The flight test vehicle collects data in “high-speed flight…