Sign In
Search
Missile Defense

Stratolaunch Announces Hypersonic Flight Test With Missile Defense Agency

Cal Biesecker By
SHARE:
Stratolaunch Announces Hypersonic Flight Test With Missile Defense Agency
Stratolaunch's Talon-A flight test vehicle in foreground. Behind it is the company's 747 Spirit of Mojave launch platform. Photo: Stratolaunch

Stratolaunch on Thursday said that it successfully conducted a hypersonic flight test in March for the Missile Defense Agency (MDA), launching its liquid engine-powered Talon-A3 reusable flight vehicle from a company-owned carrier aircraft that is now fully operational. The Talon-A3 aircraft was fueled by Ursa Major’s Hadley engine for the March 6 flight. The test vehicle achieved hypersonic speed, which is qualified as MACH 5-plus, a Stratolaunch spokesperson told Defense Daily. The flight test vehicle collects data in “high-speed flight…

Subscriber-only content. Please log in below.

Not a subscriber or registered user yet?

Please contact us at clientservices@accessintel.com or call us at 888-707-5814 (Monday – Thursday 9:00 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. and Friday 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. ET.), to start a free trial, get pricing information, order a reprint, or post an article link on your website.

Recommended

Business/Financial

Parker Hannifin To Acquire CIRCOR Aerospace From KKR For $2.6 Billion

Business/Financial

SpaceX’s IPO Filing Gives First Look Into Company’s Financials

Business/Financial

SpaceX’s IPO Filing Gives First Look Into Company’s Financials

Budget

Navy Leaders Downplay Looking At Foreign Navy Shipbuilding Amid Lawmaker Objections

Trending

Coast Guard Plans R&D Effort With Lockheed Martin To Assess HPMs To Stop Small Boats
Perennial Autonomy Nabs $500 Million DoD Counter-Drone Contract
Lockheed Conducts Successful Seeker Test For QuadStar Missile Competing For Army’s NGSRI
Defense Watch: F-35 News, Big GD Sub Award, E-7 Reversal, UxS News
Defense Watch: FORGE, Cloud Contract, Another Super Hornet Lost, AFC/TRADOC Merger Name, TOC-L Protest

Congress Updates

Navy/USMC

Navy Leaders Downplay Looking At Foreign Navy Shipbuilding Amid Lawmaker Objections

The Navy’s top leaders this week seemed to downplay and back down on the service potentially using foreign shipyards to build U.S. Navy ships or buying foreign designed warships overseas […]

Army

Senate Defense Appropriators See ‘Risk’ With Army’s Reconciliation Plan To Fund Munitions Increase

The Senate’s top defense appropriators cited concern this week with the Army’s request to fund the majority of its large increase to munitions procurement in fiscal year 2027 through the […]

Army

Army Relooking At Its ‘Whole Aviation Transformation’ Plan, Acting Chief Tells Lawmakers

The Army is relooking at its “whole aviation transformation initiative,” the service’s acting chief of staff told lawmakers on Tuesday, to include its approach for future procurement of “enduring” platforms. […]

Army

Lawmakers Request DoD Briefing On Army’s Planned Cuts To Aviation Procurement

A bipartisan group of House lawmakers has sent a letter asking the Pentagon for a briefing on the potential industrial base impacts as a result of the Army’s planned cuts […]

The Force Multipliers

Force Multipliers

Michael DiOrio – Dataminr

Force Multipliers

Arne Brinck – Dark Wolf Solutions

Force Multipliers

Jags Kandasamy – Latent AI

Force Multipliers

Force Multipliers – Krista McKendree

Job Feed

Post a Job // Post a Resume