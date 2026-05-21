Parker Hannifin To Acquire CIRCOR Aerospace From KKR For $2.6 Billion

Parker Hannifin [PH] on Thursday said it has agreed to acquire CIRCOR Aerospace from the investment firm KKR [KKR] for $2.6 billion in cash in a deal that adds an even mix of commercial and defense products. The transaction is subject to regulatory approvals and is expected to close during the second half of 2026. CIRCOR Aerospace is expected to generate about $270 million in sales this year, and estimates double digit sales growth over the next several years driven…
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Navy Leaders Downplay Looking At Foreign Navy Shipbuilding Amid Lawmaker Objections
The Navy’s top leaders this week seemed to downplay and back down on the service potentially using foreign shipyards to build U.S. Navy ships or buying foreign designed warships overseas […]
Senate Defense Appropriators See ‘Risk’ With Army’s Reconciliation Plan To Fund Munitions Increase
The Senate’s top defense appropriators cited concern this week with the Army’s request to fund the majority of its large increase to munitions procurement in fiscal year 2027 through the […]
Army Relooking At Its ‘Whole Aviation Transformation’ Plan, Acting Chief Tells Lawmakers
The Army is relooking at its “whole aviation transformation initiative,” the service’s acting chief of staff told lawmakers on Tuesday, to include its approach for future procurement of “enduring” platforms. […]
Lawmakers Request DoD Briefing On Army’s Planned Cuts To Aviation Procurement
A bipartisan group of House lawmakers has sent a letter asking the Pentagon for a briefing on the potential industrial base impacts as a result of the Army’s planned cuts […]