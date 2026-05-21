Parker Hannifin To Acquire CIRCOR Aerospace From KKR For $2.6 Billion

Parker Hannifin [PH] on Thursday said it has agreed to acquire CIRCOR Aerospace from the investment firm KKR [KKR] for $2.6 billion in cash in a deal that adds an even mix of commercial and defense products. The transaction is subject to regulatory approvals and is expected to close during the second half of 2026. CIRCOR Aerospace is expected to generate about $270 million in sales this year, and estimates double digit sales growth over the next several years driven…