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Federal Spending On Venture And Private Equity-Backed Companies Increased In FY ‘25

Cal Biesecker By
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Federal Spending On Venture And Private Equity-Backed Companies Increased In FY ‘25
Pictured is an Anduril Industries' photo of its YFQ-44A prototype in a captive carry test at a California test site.

Annual federal obligations to venture capital and private equity-backed national security companies increased 22 percent to $4.3 billion in fiscal year 2025, according to a report this week. Silicon Valley Defense Group’s annual National Security 100 ranking includes government contracting data for the first time. The contracting data for the 2026 report released on May 26 was pulled from Pryzm, a startup software firm that uses contracting data to help industry and the federal government (Defense Daily, Dec. 9, 2025).…

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