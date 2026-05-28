Federal Spending On Venture And Private Equity-Backed Companies Increased In FY ‘25

Annual federal obligations to venture capital and private equity-backed national security companies increased 22 percent to $4.3 billion in fiscal year 2025, according to a report this week. Silicon Valley Defense Group’s annual National Security 100 ranking includes government contracting data for the first time. The contracting data for the 2026 report released on May 26 was pulled from Pryzm, a startup software firm that uses contracting data to help industry and the federal government (Defense Daily, Dec. 9, 2025).…
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Congress Updates
Warren And Sheehy Renew Call for “Right to Repair” In NDAA
Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) and Sen. Timothy Sheehy (R-Mont.), two members of the Senate Armed Services Committee (SASC), are renewing their call for “Right to Repair” language in the National […]
HASC Looks To Restrict USV Deliveries Without Navy CONOPS And Strategy
The House Armed Services Committee’s (HASC) fiscal year 2027 defense policy draft bill aims to restrict the Navy’s use of unmanned surface vessels (USV) until it decides on key factors […]
Gaps In Army’s Tactical Counter-Drone Capabilities Remain Concern Of HASC
A draft defense policy bill released this week says the Army is fielding counter-drone capabilities for defense of fixed sites and maneuver forces but suggests that troops at the lowest […]
HASC Wants Closer Look At Army’s SBMC Program, Cites Avoiding Past IVAS Missteps
The House Armed Services Committee (HASC) wants a closer look at the Army’s Soldier Borne Mission Command (SBMC) effort, citing support for the development program while expressing caution to avoid […]
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