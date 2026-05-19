Redwire Says Awarded Large Drone Contract From NATO Ally

Redwire Corp. [RDW] on Tuesday said it received a multi-year, multi-million dollar contract from a NATO ally to deliver the company’s Penguin Mk3 unmanned aircraft system (UAS). Redwire said the contract is valued in the “high-eight figures” but declined to disclose the exact value or say how many of the drones will be delivered to the unnamed customer. The Mk3 is part of the Redwire’s Penguin family of UAS that include Groups 2 and 3 drones, vertical takeoff and landing…
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Congress Updates
Lawmakers Request DoD Briefing On Army’s Planned Cuts To Aviation Procurement
A bipartisan group of House lawmakers has sent a letter asking the Pentagon for a briefing on the potential industrial base impacts as a result of the Army’s planned cuts […]
CENTCOM Looking To Lessons Learned From Use Of LUCAS Drones
U.S Central Command (CENTCOM) is looking to lessons learned from its use of Low-cost Unmanned Combat Attack System (LUCAS) drones by Phoenix-based SpektreWorks, according to CENTCOM head Adm. Brad Cooper. […]
Hegseth Says DoD Open To Reviewing Army’s Planned Cuts To Legacy Helicopter Procurement
Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has told lawmakers the Pentagon is open to reviewing the Army’s planned procurement cuts to its legacy manned aviation fleet. Rep. Rosa DeLauro (D-Conn.), ranking member […]
Appropriators Press For Details On Iran War Costs; DoD’s $29B Estimate Doesn’t Include Base Damage
The Pentagon estimates the U.S.’ ongoing conflict with Iran has now cost at least $29 billion, while a lead official noted the updated figure does not factor in damage to […]
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