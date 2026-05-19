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Unmanned Systems

Redwire Says Awarded Large Drone Contract From NATO Ally

Cal Biesecker By
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Redwire Says Awarded Large Drone Contract From NATO Ally
Redwire's Penguin Mk3 Group 3 vertical takeoff and landing drone. Photo: Redwire

Redwire Corp. [RDW] on Tuesday said it received a multi-year, multi-million dollar contract from a NATO ally to deliver the company’s Penguin Mk3 unmanned aircraft system (UAS). Redwire said the contract is valued in the “high-eight figures” but declined to disclose the exact value or say how many of the drones will be delivered to the unnamed customer. The Mk3 is part of the Redwire’s Penguin family of UAS that include Groups 2 and 3 drones, vertical takeoff and landing…

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