Lockheed Martin Boosts Venture Arm To $1 Billion

Lockheed Martin [LMT] on Tuesday said it has increased its venture capital fund to $1 billion from the present $400 million, the largest boost to Lockheed Martin Ventures since the unit was established in 2007. Lockheed Martin uses its venture unit to invest in startups to get closer to emerging and innovative technologies that are of interest to the defense industrial base, and ultimately the government customer. “Our venture capital investments are a critical part of our overall strategy to…