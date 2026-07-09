Army Launches Low-Cost Interceptor Competition, With Demos Planned For This Fall

The Army is officially accepting industry’s proposals for its low-cost interceptor competition, with plans to conduct demonstrations of all-up rounds and critical components this fall before selecting winners in December. The service plans to award up to $8 million in cash prizes for the initiative, called xTech|Apex Intercept, with an eye toward seeking innovative solutions from businesses of all sizes, to include new defense entrants. “The U.S. Army is taking a new approach to one of the central challenges facing…