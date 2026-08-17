Anduril Details Upgraded Tech For SBMC Phase 2, Eyes Potential Army Downselect In ‘28

Anduril Industries on Monday detailed the next iteration of its Soldier Borne Mission Command (SBMC) hardware for the Army, which increases the horizontal field of view by almost 70 percent, with plans to provide hundreds of the upgraded prototypes for testing to begin in early 2027. The update follows delivery of hundreds of Phase 1 SBMC systems to the Army and recent testing with the 75th Ranger Regiment, and as the company eyes a potential downselect decision on a hardware…