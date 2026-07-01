Hegseth Establishes New Czar To Oversee Pentagon’s Unmanned Systems Work

The Pentagon is creating a new position to oversee most of its unmanned and counter-unmanned programs, describing the role as a “single joint integrator” that would have responsibility for budgeting, program planning and determining when systems “are ready for mass production.” The new Direct Reporting Portfolio Manager for unmanned offensive and defensive systems (DRPM-UxS) will report directly to Deputy Defense Secretary Stephen Feinberg, with the initiative aimed at supporting efforts to “rapidly accelerate the development, procurement, and fielding at scale…