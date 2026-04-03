Pentagon Requests Massive Jumps for Weapons And Missiles in FY 2027

The Pentagon's fiscal 2027 budget requests a massive increase in missile and other weapons buys. The U.S. Army asks for more than $36 billion for missiles--$28 billion more than Congress funded in fiscal 2026, the Navy nearly $23 billion for weapons--an almost $12.5 billion increase, and the Air Force about $11.4 billion--a more than $5 billion jump. Much of the increase is in the "mandatory" category in a future fiscal 2027 reconciliation bill. The fiscal 2027 Pentagon request is $1.5…