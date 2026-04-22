Boeing Narrows Losses In First Quarter On Strong Defense Showing

Boeing [BA] on Wednesday reported lower losses in its first quarter amid higher sales across its operating segments and defense in particular. Notably, the company delivered a “clean quarter” free of any charges, Jay Malave, Boeing’s chief financial officer, said during the company's earnings call. Boeing’s KC-46A aerial refueling tanker program, which has suffered billions of dollars in charges, including $565 million in the fourth quarter of 2025, “recently approached our best ever factory performance” levels dating back to before…