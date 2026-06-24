BAE Systems to Build Buses for Vantor’s Vantage Imaging Satellites

BAE Systems is to build the buses for Vantor's Vantor Vantage 20 centimeter imaging satellites, the first two of which are to start operating by 2029, the companies said on Wednesday. "We are entering a new era of imaging satellite production that is based on a long and successful history of delivering space vehicles for Vantor programs,” Brad Shogrin, vice president and general manager of national space at BAE Systems space and mission systems segment, said in a statement by…