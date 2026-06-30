Pentagon Office Of Strategic Capital Expanding, Focusing On Loans Between $1 Billion And $5 Billion

Established in 2022 during the Biden administration, the Pentagon's Office of Strategic Capital (OSC) is expanding, its director said on Tuesday. OSC originally had $984 million in authority for equipment loans up to $150 million each, but, under Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, that $984 million pot has increased to "over $210 billion," David Lorch, OSC's director, told a Center for Strategic and International Studies panel discussion. "We're focused on making loans, principally between $1 billion and $5 billion per loan,"…
Recommended
Canada’s Dominion Dynamics Raises $100 Million To Scale C2 System, Collaborative Drone
Trending
Congress Updates
Will $4 Billion For SB-AMTI/Space Data Network Backbone In Supplemental Reduce Or Add To Planned Funding For Systems In Reconciliation?
Nearly all of the Department of the Air Force’s fiscal 2027 procurement and research and development (R&D) budget for space-based air moving target indication (SB-AMTI) and the Space Data Network […]
House Appropriators ‘Concerned’ With JLTV A2 Delays, Shift Funds For Marines’ Second Supplier Effort
House appropriators have said they’re “seriously concerned” with Joint Light Tactical Vehicle (JLTV) A2 delays, as their fiscal year 2027 defense spending bill shifts funds to support the Marine Corps’ […]
House Appropriators Uncertain Navy Will Award F/A-XX Contract By August
House appropriators said they are skeptical the Defense Department will award the engineering and manufacturing development (EMD) contract for the Navy’s F/A-XX next-generation carrier-based fighter program by the most recent […]
House Appropriators Approve $1.07 Trillion FY ‘27 Defense Bill Amid Reconciliation Uncertainty
The House Appropriations Committee has approved its $1.07 trillion fiscal year 2027 defense spending bill, advancing a bill with a historic topline while uncertainty lingers over Congress’ next step to […]
Job Feed
-
Software Engineer II, Guidewire
Travelers - Hartford, CT
-
Able Seaman (AB)
M (Maintenance) MWS (part time) - Military Sealift Command - Norfolk, VA
-
Ops Chief
Militray Sealift Command - , VA
-
Director of Philanthropy
NC State University, Wilson College of Textiles - Raleigh, NC