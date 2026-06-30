Pentagon Office Of Strategic Capital Expanding, Focusing On Loans Between $1 Billion And $5 Billion

Established in 2022 during the Biden administration, the Pentagon's Office of Strategic Capital (OSC) is expanding, its director said on Tuesday. OSC originally had $984 million in authority for equipment loans up to $150 million each, but, under Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, that $984 million pot has increased to "over $210 billion," David Lorch, OSC's director, told a Center for Strategic and International Studies panel discussion. "We're focused on making loans, principally between $1 billion and $5 billion per loan,"…