Ukraine And European Union Discussing Drone Deal, As Kamikaze Drones Hit Russian Supply Lines

Ukrainian President Volodomyr Zelenskyy is pursuing drone deals with European nations, even as the U.S. has so far delayed such a deal and as Ukraine uses increasingly long range, kamikaze "one way attack" drones to strike Russian infrastructure. "Today every country needs the modern means to at least monitor and protect its own airspace and sea borders," Zelenskyy told the Council of the European Union in Dublin on Tuesday. "Without Ukraine, without Ukraine's experience and security expertise--tested in modern war,…