Anduril Adds Edison Chouest Offshore For MUSV Production In The U.S.

NATIONAL HARBOR, MD.—Anduril Industries, which last fall announced a partnership with HD Hyundai Heavy Industries to design and develop autonomous surface vessels (ASVs) to meet requirements of the U.S. Navy, allies and partners, has partnered with Gulf Coast shipbuilder Edison Chouest Offshore for U.S. production of the vessels. The initial ASV that Anduril would supply to the Navy for the Medium Unmanned Surface Vessel (MUSV) program was designed by HD Hyundai and has begun construction at the company’s shipyard in…