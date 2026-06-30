UK Replaces Plans For Future Destroyer With Drone Controller Ships

The United Kingdom on Monday announced plans to replace a planned destroyer with a new drone controller ship instead, the Common Combat Vessels (CCV). The U.K. Ministry of Defence previously planned to procure a new Type 83 destroyer to replace the current fleet of six Type 45/Daring-class destroyers, but the new Defense Investment Plan (DIP) is changing to rely more on a hybrid drone controlling warship instead. The ministry said it expects delivery of the new CCVs to start in…