Retired Admiral Breckenridge Tapped As Shipbuilding Advisor

Acting Secretary of the Navy Hung Cao appointed retired Vice Adm. Richard Breckenridge to be his new senior advisor for shipbuilding, the Navy announced Monday. The announcement said Breckenridge will help guide the Navy’s shipbuilding efforts, serving an important role in revitalizing the industrial base, streamlining acquisition processes and building the Golden Fleet. “Admiral Breckenridge’s leadership and expertise, leveraging his vast experience in the Navy and industry, will be instrumental in delivering the Fleet of the future and strengthening America’s…
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‘Right To Repair’ Reform In SASC’s FY ‘27 NDAA Sets “Government-Purpose Rights’ As Default
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Pentagon May Make ‘Tradeoffs’ For Low-Cost Autonomous Tech Without Reconciliation Funds, CTO Says
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