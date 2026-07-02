Navy Re-Issues RFI For Longer Anti-Radiation Missile

The Navy on July 1 re-issued a version of a Request for Information (RFI) for a new Advanced Emission Suppression Missile (AESM), a longer-range anti-radiation missile. The service originally issued an RFI to start market research for this long-range anti–radiation guided missile in February, before taking it down (Defense Daily, Feb. 19). The new notice said the Navy’s Direct and Time Sensitive Strike Weapons Program Office (PMA-242) seeks to use the RFI to conduct market research to find potential sources…