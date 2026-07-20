PAE Maritime Reaches IOC

The Navy’s Portfolio Acquisition Executive (PAE) Maritime office achieved initial operational capability (IOC) four months after it was established, according to a July 16 memo obtained by Defense Daily. PAE Maritime has acquisition authority and leads program offices that cover varius surface shipbuilding programs, including new and in service aircraft carriers, DD-51 Arleigh Burke-class destroyers, FF(X) frigates, BBG(X) Trump-class battleships, amphibious warships, littoral combat ships, strategic and theater sealift, auxiliary ships and the Coast Guard’s Polar Security Cutter. The Navy…