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Navy/USMC

PAE Maritime Reaches IOC

Rich Abott By
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PAE Maritime Reaches IOC
Aircraft from Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 9 fly over the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier Abraham Lincoln (CVN-72), front left, America-class amphibious assault ship USS Tripoli (LHA-7), front center, Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN-76), front right, Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Mobile Bay (CG -3), middle left, Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Benfold (DDG-65), middle center, Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Antietam (CG-54), middle right, Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Spruance (DDG-111), back left, and Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Fitzgerald (DDG-62), back right, as they sail in formation during the biennial field training exercise Valiant Shield 2022 in the Philippine Sea. (Photo: U.S. Navy by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Thaddeus Berry)

The Navy’s Portfolio Acquisition Executive (PAE) Maritime office achieved initial operational capability (IOC) four months after it was established, according to a July 16 memo obtained by Defense Daily. PAE Maritime has acquisition authority and leads program offices that cover varius surface shipbuilding programs, including new and in service aircraft carriers, DD-51 Arleigh Burke-class destroyers, FF(X) frigates, BBG(X) Trump-class battleships, amphibious warships, littoral combat ships, strategic and theater sealift, auxiliary ships and the Coast Guard’s Polar Security Cutter. The Navy…

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