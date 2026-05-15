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Navy Reveals Long-Term MUSV Fleet Size; Using OTA For Off The Shelf Vehicles

Rich Abott By
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Navy Reveals Long-Term MUSV Fleet Size; Using OTA For Off The Shelf Vehicles
The Overlord Unmanned Surface Vessel (OUSV) Mariner and Ranger maneuver in the Pacific Ocean during Integrated Battle Problem (IBP) 23.2 on Sep. 16, 2023. (Photo: U.S. Navy by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jesse Monford)

The Navy’s 30-year shipbuilding plan published on May 11 revealed more details about how the service plans to acquire Medium Unmanned Surface Vessels (MUSVs), including the acquisition strategy and long-term fleet numbers. “The acquisition strategy for MUSV is directly related to the Navy’s objective of revitalizing the defense and shipbuilding industrial base. The Navy will use Other Transaction Authority [OTA] which will provide opportunities for new shipbuilding entrants. MUSV will create opportunities for new shipyards to come online and for…

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