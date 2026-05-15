Navy Reveals Long-Term MUSV Fleet Size; Using OTA For Off The Shelf Vehicles

The Navy’s 30-year shipbuilding plan published on May 11 revealed more details about how the service plans to acquire Medium Unmanned Surface Vessels (MUSVs), including the acquisition strategy and long-term fleet numbers. “The acquisition strategy for MUSV is directly related to the Navy’s objective of revitalizing the defense and shipbuilding industrial base. The Navy will use Other Transaction Authority [OTA] which will provide opportunities for new shipbuilding entrants. MUSV will create opportunities for new shipyards to come online and for…