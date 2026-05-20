CBO Looks At Options To Quickly Increase Navy Missile Capability

A Congressional Budget Office (CBO) report published this week examined three options to quickly increase the size and missile capability of the Navy’s fleet within five years in an effort to counter Chinese military leadership moves to make it feasible for them to invade Taiwan within a few years. “The growing power of China's navy and indications that that country's leaders want to have the capability to invade and occupy Taiwan by 2027 have created a sense of urgency in…
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Senate Defense Appropriators See ‘Risk’ With Army’s Reconciliation Plan To Fund Munitions Increase
The Senate’s top defense appropriators cited concern this week with the Army’s request to fund the majority of its large increase to munitions procurement in fiscal year 2027 through the […]
Army Relooking At Its ‘Whole Aviation Transformation’ Plan, Acting Chief Tells Lawmakers
The Army is relooking at its “whole aviation transformation initiative,” the service’s acting chief of staff told lawmakers on Tuesday, to include its approach for future procurement of “enduring” platforms. […]
Lawmakers Request DoD Briefing On Army’s Planned Cuts To Aviation Procurement
A bipartisan group of House lawmakers has sent a letter asking the Pentagon for a briefing on the potential industrial base impacts as a result of the Army’s planned cuts […]
CENTCOM Looking To Lessons Learned From Use Of LUCAS Drones
U.S Central Command (CENTCOM) is looking to lessons learned from its use of Low-cost Unmanned Combat Attack System (LUCAS) drones by Phoenix-based SpektreWorks, according to CENTCOM head Adm. Brad Cooper. […]