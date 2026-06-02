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Space Force Eyes Nearly $1.5 Billion for Space Data Network Backbone in Future Reconciliation Bill

Frank Wolfe Frank Wolfe
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Space Force Eyes Nearly $1.5 Billion for Space Data Network Backbone in Future Reconciliation Bill
3D render of planet Earth viewed from space, with night lights in Europe and sun rising over Asia. Blue hue treatment. Elements from NASA (https://eoimages.gsfc.nasa.gov/images/imagerecords/57000/57752/land_shallow_topo_2048.jpg)

The U.S. Space Force (USSF) plans to request nearly $1.5 billion for the Space Data Network (SDN) Backbone in a future fiscal 2027 reconciliation bill. Last week, Space Force's Space Systems Command (SSC) awarded SpaceX a nearly $2.3 billion Other Transaction Authority (OTA) contract for the SDN Backbone, a future proliferated low-Earth orbit (pLEO) constellation of satellites for high capacity, rapid communications (Defense Daily, May 27). The award falls under the responsibility of the Space Force portfolio acquisition executive for…

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Space

Space Force Eyes Nearly $1.5 Billion for Space Data Network Backbone in Future Reconciliation Bill

The U.S. Space Force (USSF) plans to request nearly $1.5 billion for the Space Data Network (SDN) Backbone in a future fiscal 2027 reconciliation bill. Last week, Space Force’s Space […]

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