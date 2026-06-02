Space Force Eyes Nearly $1.5 Billion for Space Data Network Backbone in Future Reconciliation Bill

The U.S. Space Force (USSF) plans to request nearly $1.5 billion for the Space Data Network (SDN) Backbone in a future fiscal 2027 reconciliation bill. Last week, Space Force's Space Systems Command (SSC) awarded SpaceX a nearly $2.3 billion Other Transaction Authority (OTA) contract for the SDN Backbone, a future proliferated low-Earth orbit (pLEO) constellation of satellites for high capacity, rapid communications (Defense Daily, May 27). The award falls under the responsibility of the Space Force portfolio acquisition executive for…