Garamendi Urges New START Extension; Says China Talks ‘Have To Start Somewhere’

Rep. John Garamendi (D-Calif.) is urging the Trump administration to pursue near-term arms control steps with Russia while opening parallel, if incremental, discussions with China – warning a treaty lapse risks accelerating a destabilizing nuclear competition. Signed in 2010 by then U.S. and Russian Presidents Barack Obama and Dmitry Medvedev, the New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (New START), which hit its expiration Feb. 5, limits each country to 1,550 deployed nuclear warheads, 700 deployed missiles and bombers, and 800 non-deployed…
Recommended
Trending
Congress Updates
Trump Wants Second Reconciliation Bill On His Desk By June 1
President Donald Trump on Wednesday called on Congress to pass and send a second reconciliation bill to his desk by June 1. The deadline follows congressional Republicans’ backing a pursuit […]
Upgrading Current GPS Ground System “Now a Viable Option,” As GPS OCX Problems Continue, Space Official Says
Upgrades to the GPS ground system–the Architecture Evolution Plan (AEP)–is an option under consideration by the Defense Department’s space acquisition chief, as problems continue in fielding the GPS Next Generation […]
Graham Says GOP To Move Ahead On Second Reconciliation Bill, With Defense Funds As Priority
Senate Budget Committee Chair Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) said Wednesday, with the White House’s backing, his panel will move “expeditiously” on crafting a second reconciliation bill, citing priorities for defense and […]
Hegseth Acknowledges Potential $200 Billion Iran Supplemental Request, Final Figure ‘Could Move’
Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth on Thursday acknowledged the Pentagon could potentially ask Congress for $200 billion in supplemental funding to support the ongoing operation against Iran and replenish munitions used […]
Job Feed
-
Analyst
Operational Due Diligence - JPMorganChase - Mumbai, India
-
Tagalog Associate Language Instructor
Threat Tec - Lewis McChord, WA
-
Associate Consultant
Technology 1LoD Control Testing - Pune/Bangalore - Northern Trust - Bangalore, INDIA
-
Residential Building Inspector
Gateway Science & Engineering, Inc. - Altadena, CA