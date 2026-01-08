Work To Begin Building First FF(X) Frigate Is ‘Imminent,’ HII CEO Says

Work to begin building the first FF(X) multi-mission frigate is “imminent,” the CEO of shipbuilding firm HII [HII] has said, adding he has “high confidence” meeting the Navy’s goal for an initial trial run in 2028. HII CEO Chris Kastner told reporters on Thursday the initial FF(X) will have limited design changes from the Coast Guard’s Legend-class National Security Cutter (NSC) fleet on which it’s based. “Based on limiting designs and being disciplined in the design, and we have senior…