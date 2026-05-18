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RTX Wins ONR Contract To Develop Multiplexing Radar Software

Rich Abott By
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RTX Wins ONR Contract To Develop Multiplexing Radar Software
RTX’s SPY-6 family of radar systems, each made of individual radar modular assembly cubes that allow it to be scaled up and down as needed for various platforms. (Photo: RTX)

RTX’s [RTX] Raytheon segment recently won a $22.6 million contract from the Office of Naval Research (ONR) to develop new advanced software that will allow radars to perform multiple missions simultaneously, the company announced Monday The contract was first announced by the Pentagon in April as a contract for the Subarray Transmit Orthogonality for Receive Multiplexing (STORM) program. At the time, the Defense Department said this covers the expansion and exploitation of “transmit multiplexing for SPY-6. STORM introduces two capabilities…

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