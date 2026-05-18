RTX Wins ONR Contract To Develop Multiplexing Radar Software

RTX’s [RTX] Raytheon segment recently won a $22.6 million contract from the Office of Naval Research (ONR) to develop new advanced software that will allow radars to perform multiple missions simultaneously, the company announced Monday The contract was first announced by the Pentagon in April as a contract for the Subarray Transmit Orthogonality for Receive Multiplexing (STORM) program. At the time, the Defense Department said this covers the expansion and exploitation of “transmit multiplexing for SPY-6. STORM introduces two capabilities…