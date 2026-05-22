Polaris Nabs ULTV Follow-On Contract From Marine Corps, Includes High Power Variant

The Marine Corps on Friday awarded Polaris Government and Defense [PII] a new contract worth up to $98.3 million to continue deliveries of its MRZR Alpha platform for the Ultra Light Tactical Vehicle (ULTV) program. Under the sole-source award, Polaris will deliver more base logistics platforms as well as a new “High Power” variant that features capability to provide five-kilowatts of exportable power out in the field. “The ULTV is a highly capable and configurable platform that enhances Marine Corps…