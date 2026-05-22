Polaris Nabs ULTV Follow-On Contract From Marine Corps, Includes High Power Variant

The Marine Corps on Friday awarded Polaris Government and Defense [PII] a new contract worth up to $98.3 million to continue deliveries of its MRZR Alpha platform for the Ultra Light Tactical Vehicle (ULTV) program. Under the sole-source award, Polaris will deliver more base logistics platforms as well as a new “High Power” variant that features capability to provide five-kilowatts of exportable power out in the field. “The ULTV is a highly capable and configurable platform that enhances Marine Corps…
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Congress Updates
Senators Push Navy Against Single Destroyer Request In FY ’27
The chairman of the Senate Armed Services Committee (SASC) and the two senators from Maine last week pushed back on Navy officials for only requesting one Arleigh Burke-class destroyer (DDG-51) […]
Navy Looks To Eventually Assemble Battleship At HII Newport News; Faces More Dem Opposition
The Navy told lawmakers this week it found a dry dock at HII’s [HII] Newport News Shipbuilding shipyard it thinks can use for final assembly of the new Trump-class battleship […]
Navy Leaders Downplay Looking At Foreign Navy Shipbuilding Amid Lawmaker Objections
The Navy’s top leaders this week seemed to downplay and back down on the service potentially using foreign shipyards to build U.S. Navy ships or buying foreign designed warships overseas […]
Senate Defense Appropriators See ‘Risk’ With Army’s Reconciliation Plan To Fund Munitions Increase
The Senate’s top defense appropriators cited concern this week with the Army’s request to fund the majority of its large increase to munitions procurement in fiscal year 2027 through the […]
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