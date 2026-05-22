Senators Push Navy Against Single Destroyer Request In FY ’27

The chairman of the Senate Armed Services Committee (SASC) and the two senators from Maine last week pushed back on Navy officials for only requesting one Arleigh Burke-class destroyer (DDG-51) in the Navy’s fiscal year 2027 budget submission. SASC Chairman Sen. Roger Wicker (R-Miss.) during a May hearing 19 said he was “troubled about the reduction to just one destroyer per year, given the shipbuilding plans retirement schedule.” “The reduction is coming just as we will begin retiring large surface…