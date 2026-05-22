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Navy/USMC

Senators Push Navy Against Single Destroyer Request In FY ’27

Rich Abott By
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Senators Push Navy Against Single Destroyer Request In FY ’27
The Navy and General Dynamics Bath Iron Works hosted a christening ceremony for the future USS Louis H. Wilson Jr. (DDG-126) on Sept 27, the company’s first Arleigh Burke-class Flight III destroyer. The Flight III variant is designed to accommodate the ANSPY-6(V)1 Air and Missile Defense Radar. (Photo: General Dynamics)

The chairman of the Senate Armed Services Committee (SASC) and the two senators from Maine last week pushed back on Navy officials for only requesting one Arleigh Burke-class destroyer (DDG-51) in the Navy’s fiscal year 2027 budget submission. SASC Chairman Sen. Roger Wicker (R-Miss.) during a May hearing 19 said he was “troubled about the reduction to just one destroyer per year, given the shipbuilding plans retirement schedule.” “The reduction is coming just as we will begin retiring large surface…

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