RTX Wins SeaRAM Ship Self-Defense Contract For Australian Frigates

RTX [RTX] on Monday announced its Raytheon SeaRAM ship self-defense system was picked by Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) to be used on Australia’s 11 upcoming Sea3000 Mogami-class General Purpose Frigates. The Mogami-class ships will replace Australia's aging Anzac-class frigates. RTX noted under this contract Raytheon will supply the SeaRAM launcher, blast test vehicles and technical services that will support installing and testing systems for the first three frigates to be built by MHI in Japan. SeaRAM replaces a Phalanx Close…