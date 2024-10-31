Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III, Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken, Republic of Korea (ROK) Minister of Foreign Affairs Cho Tae-yul and Minister of Defense Kim Yong-hyun at the 6th U.S.-ROK Foreign and Defense Ministerial Meeting (2+2) at the State Department in Washington, D.C., Oct. 31, 2024. (DoD photo by Chad J. McNeeley)
By Matthew Beinart |
@mbeinart22
3 hours ago |
10/31/2024

The U.S. and South Korea this week announced plans to establish a new Defense Science and Technology Executive Committee (DSTEC) to collaborate on emerging capabilities, with officials citing it as an opportunity to explore Seoul’s potential participation in…

Already a subscriber or registered user to Defense Daily?


You must be logged in as a subscriber to view this page. Please log in below to access the content.

LOGIN

Not a subscriber or a registered user yet?


Please contact us at [email protected]
or call us at 888-707-5814 (Monday – Thursday 9:00 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. and Friday 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. ET.) ,
to start a free trial, get pricing information, order a reprint, or post an article link on your website.