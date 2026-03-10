U.S. OKs Potential $930 Million Deal With Sweden For HIMARS, Munitions

The State Department has approved a potential $930 million deal with Sweden for M142 HIMARS launchers and precision munitions. The new foreign military sale includes 20 Lockheed Martin [LMT]-built HIMARS, and would be Sweden’s first purchase of the system. Along with launchers, the deal also includes 70 standard GMLRS rockets in both the unitary and alternative warhead configurations, 70 extended-range GMLRS in both variants and 20 ATACMS missile pods, all built by Lockheed Martin. The new extended GMLRS has been…