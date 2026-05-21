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Army Confirms FY ‘27 Chinook Request Covers Five MH-47Gs, No New CH-47F Block IIs

Matthew Beinart By
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Army Confirms FY ‘27 Chinook Request Covers Five MH-47Gs, No New CH-47F Block IIs
Boeing conducts the first flight with a production CH-47F Block II Chinook on April 8, 2024. Photo: Boeing.

The Army’s fiscal year 2027 funding line for the Chinook heavy-lift aircraft covers five more MH-47Gs for U.S. Special Operations Command but no new CH-47F Block IIs for the service, according to budget documents. An official with the Army’s acquisition office on Thursday confirmed the details of the request, which follows recent comments from several lawmakers on plans for “zeroing out” CH-47F Block II funding while Army and Pentagon leaders have also noted they’re reviewing the service's larger aviation strategy. …

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