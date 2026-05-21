Army Confirms FY ‘27 Chinook Request Covers Five MH-47Gs, No New CH-47F Block IIs

The Army’s fiscal year 2027 funding line for the Chinook heavy-lift aircraft covers five more MH-47Gs for U.S. Special Operations Command but no new CH-47F Block IIs for the service, according to budget documents. An official with the Army’s acquisition office on Thursday confirmed the details of the request, which follows recent comments from several lawmakers on plans for “zeroing out” CH-47F Block II funding while Army and Pentagon leaders have also noted they’re reviewing the service's larger aviation strategy. …
Recommended
Stratolaunch Announces Hypersonic Flight Test With Missile Defense Agency
Trending
Congress Updates
Navy Looks To Eventually Assemble Battleship At HII Newport News; Faces More Dem Opposition
The Navy told lawmakers this week it found a dry dock at HII’s [HII] Newport News Shipbuilding shipyard it thinks can use for final assembly of the new Trump-class battleship […]
Navy Leaders Downplay Looking At Foreign Navy Shipbuilding Amid Lawmaker Objections
The Navy’s top leaders this week seemed to downplay and back down on the service potentially using foreign shipyards to build U.S. Navy ships or buying foreign designed warships overseas […]
Senate Defense Appropriators See ‘Risk’ With Army’s Reconciliation Plan To Fund Munitions Increase
The Senate’s top defense appropriators cited concern this week with the Army’s request to fund the majority of its large increase to munitions procurement in fiscal year 2027 through the […]
Army Relooking At Its ‘Whole Aviation Transformation’ Plan, Acting Chief Tells Lawmakers
The Army is relooking at its “whole aviation transformation initiative,” the service’s acting chief of staff told lawmakers on Tuesday, to include its approach for future procurement of “enduring” platforms. […]