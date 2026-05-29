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Army’s R2I Requirement ‘Starts Today,’ Pushing Hackathon Updates To CENTCOM Over Next 30 Days

Matthew Beinart By
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Army’s R2I Requirement ‘Starts Today,’ Pushing Hackathon Updates To CENTCOM Over Next 30 Days
Secretary of the Army Dan Driscoll speaks to soldiers while visiting Fort Campbell, Ky., September 9, 2025. Driscoll met with soldiers and leaders of the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) to observe how Transformation in Contact 2.0 is taking shape through real-world integration of the Next Generation Squad Weapon, evolving air assault tactics and deployment-ready readiness across multiple theaters. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. David Resnick)

As the Army pursues its new effort to ensure weapon systems can be linked together into a common and control network regardless of manufacturer, the service’s top acquisition official said the move to “Right to Integrate” (R2I) as a key requirement “starts today.” “It applies to any future system and has already been integrated into our new major acquisition programs. As we look across future programs and new capabilities, it absolutely starts today,” Brent Ingraham, assistant secretary of the Army…

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