Army’s R2I Requirement ‘Starts Today,’ Pushing Hackathon Updates To CENTCOM Over Next 30 Days

As the Army pursues its new effort to ensure weapon systems can be linked together into a common and control network regardless of manufacturer, the service’s top acquisition official said the move to “Right to Integrate” (R2I) as a key requirement “starts today.” “It applies to any future system and has already been integrated into our new major acquisition programs. As we look across future programs and new capabilities, it absolutely starts today,” Brent Ingraham, assistant secretary of the Army…