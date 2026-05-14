Teledyne FLIR Defense To Provide Rogue 1 Loitering Munition For Army’s LASSO Effort

The Army has picked Teledyne FLIR Defense’s [TDY] Rogue 1 loitering munition to support the Low-Altitude Stalking and Strike Ordnance (LASSO) program, the company has said, with plans to deliver 130 systems to support evaluation efforts next summer. Teledyne FLIR Defense will provide a variant of its Rogue 1 for the LASSO program that features extended operating range, a more robust anti-armor payload and enhanced communications and endurance features, a company spokesperson told Defense Daily. The Army’s LASSO effort aims…