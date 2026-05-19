Army To Brief Congress Soon On Planned Projects For New Private Sector Co-Investment Effort

The Army has assessed over 100 responses to its Strategic Capital Initiative to be “viable,” the service’s civilian leader said Tuesday, with plans to brief Congress soon on moving ahead on around 20 initial co-investment projects with private sector partners. Army Secretary Dan Driscoll provided the update during a Senate Appropriations Defense Subcommittee hearing when asked about the service’s interest in bolstering its use of public-private partnerships and enhanced use leases for space on its installations. “The American taxpayer and…