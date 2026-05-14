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Anduril Details Scaling Up NGC2 Work At Division-Level Ivy Mass Exercise

Matthew Beinart By
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Anduril Details Scaling Up NGC2 Work At Division-Level Ivy Mass Exercise
4th Infantry Division soldiers and an industry partner are working together during a Pre-Rehearsal for a Denied, Degraded, Intermittent, and Low-Bandwidth (DDIL) exercise on Fort Carson, Colorado, May 8, 2026. U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Kayla Cheesman-Miles

Anduril Industries on Thursday detailed efforts to scale up its work on the Army’s Next-Generation Command and Control (NGC2) initiative across the entire 4th Infantry Division during the recent Ivy Mass training exercise.  “This scale is what is really needed to prove that this is an Army-wide solution that can actually help improve the way the Army as a whole is fighting. And so, this success here is imperative to make that work,” Zach Kramer, head of Anduril’s mission command…

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