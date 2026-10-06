Tech Execs, Former Defense Officials Picked For Pentagon’s Project Meridian Future Warfare Panel

The panelists selected for the Pentagon’s new Project Meridian initiative to study the future of warfare include tech company executives, several senior defense officials from the first Trump administration and the former head of Army Futures Command, with the group tasked to assemble recommendations for the next two decades. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth announced Project Meridian on Sept. 30 and the department then selected the MITRE Corporation to lead the panel, with the non-profit, federally funded research and development center…