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Tech Execs, Former Defense Officials Picked For Pentagon’s Project Meridian Future Warfare Panel

Matthew Beinart By
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Tech Execs, Former Defense Officials Picked For Pentagon’s Project Meridian Future Warfare Panel
Anduril co-founder Palmer Luckey, SpaceX and Tesla CEO Elon Musk and former Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich, co-directors of the Pentagon’s new Project Meridian panel, attend Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth’s State of the Force address at Marine Corps Base Quantico, Va., Sept. 30, 2026. (Photo by U.S. Navy Petty Officer 1st Class Eric Brann)

The panelists selected for the Pentagon’s new Project Meridian initiative to study the future of warfare include tech company executives, several senior defense officials from the first Trump administration and the former head of Army Futures Command, with the group tasked to assemble recommendations for the next two decades. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth announced Project Meridian on Sept. 30 and the department then selected the MITRE Corporation to lead the panel, with the non-profit, federally funded research and development center…

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