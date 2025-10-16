Sign In
Search
Congress

Senate Dems Vote Against Moving On Defense Appropriations Amid Shutdown

Matthew Beinart By
SHARE:
Senate Dems Vote Against Moving On Defense Appropriations Amid Shutdown
Sen. Chris Coons (D-Del.), ranking member on the Defense Appropriations Subcommittee, addresses U.S. congressional delegates from Delaware, Central Delaware Chamber of Commerce members, local civic and business leaders and Team Dover members at the 2023 State of the Base briefing on Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Nov. 20, 2023. (U.S. Air Force photo by Roland Balik)

A Senate vote to move forward on fiscal year 2026 defense appropriations legislation failed on Thursday, as most Democrats opposed supporting the measure amid the ongoing government shutdown. “We want to appropriate beyond just defense. We want a broader package [of spending bills] and to have clarity from our president, the House and the Senate about how we address the imminent health security crisis that confronts millions of Americans and, for today and tomorrow, keeps our government shut down,” Sen.…

Subscriber-only content. Please log in below.

Not a subscriber or registered user yet?

Please contact us at clientservices@accessintel.com or call us at 888-707-5814 (Monday – Thursday 9:00 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. and Friday 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. ET.), to start a free trial, get pricing information, order a reprint, or post an article link on your website.

Recommended

Air Force

Sole Source Contract Advised by AFLCMC For Support Of NWS’ Archer

Army

As Army Explores New Requirements For Mobile Air Defense, Leonardo DRS Flexes

Intelligence Community

Planet Nabs $13 Million Award Under NGA’s Luno B Award For Data Analytics

Air Force

Second Batch of SDA Tranche 1, Transport Layer Satellites Launched

Trending

Army Taps Lockheed Martin To Develop Second Interceptor For IFPC Inc. 2
Army Selects AEVEX’s Atlas, Anduril’s Altius 600 For Launched Effects-Short Range Fielding
Anduril Unveils EagleEye AI-Powered Headsets, Building Variant For Army’s SBMC Program
SDA Projects Contractor Personnel Increase Needed for Golden Dome, Custody Layer Support
Navy To Hold LCS Mission Module Industry Day

Contract Updates

BAE Systems Space & Mission Systems Inc. (Boulder, Colorado) – $48,000,000

BAE Systems Space & Mission Systems Inc., Boulder, Colorado, was awarded a $48,000,000 firm-fixed-price contract for the study, design, development, enhancement, testing, and procurement of advanced communication-electronics technologies. Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work locations and…

Portus Stevedoring LLC (Jacksonville, Florida) – $8,292,583

Portus Stevedoring LLC, Jacksonville, Florida, is awarded a not-to-exceed $8,292,583 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract with a five-year ordering period for stevedoring and related terminal services. This contract provides for full range of stevedoring and related terminal services to include the receipt,…

Foster Miller doing business as QinetiQ North America (Waltham, Massachusetts) – $11,310,230

Foster Miller, doing business as QinetiQ North America, Waltham, Massachusetts, is awarded an $11,310,230 firm-fixed-price modification to a previously awarded indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract (N00174-21-D-0019) to exercise Option Year Four for production, engineering support, and post-production support of the MK 2 Man…

EnergySolutions Services Inc. (Oak Ridge, Tennessee) – $13,336,650

EnergySolutions Services Inc., Oak Ridge, Tennessee, is being awarded a $13,336,650 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract action (N42158-25-D-E001) for nuclear services for the processing, recycling and disposal of radiologic materials through disassembly, decontamination, metal melting, compaction, incineration, resin sluicing/dewater, bulk waste assay…

The Force Multipliers

Force Multipliers

Force Multipliers – Fred Taylor

Force Multipliers

Force Multipliers – Adam Maruyama

Force Multipliers

Chris Wilson – Qlik

Force Multipliers

Tim Solms – Slingshot Aerospace

Job Feed

Post a Job // Post a Resume