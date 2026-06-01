Northrop Grumman Targets Next Year For On-Orbit SBI “Capability”

Northrop Grumman [NOC] is to have space-based interceptors for Golden Dome on orbit, at least at the demonstration level, by next year--a year earlier than the White House's goal, the company said on Monday. "Northrop Grumman will fund demonstration of SBI systems capable of intercepting threats for the U.S. government's prize competition, building on the $1 billion company-led investment in missile defense technology," according to Northrop Grumman. "With successful ground-test demonstrations completed this year, the company is on track to…