Northrop Grumman Targets Next Year For On-Orbit SBI “Capability”

Northrop Grumman [NOC] is to have space-based interceptors for Golden Dome on orbit, at least at the demonstration level, by next year--a year earlier than the White House's goal, the company said on Monday. "Northrop Grumman will fund demonstration of SBI systems capable of intercepting threats for the U.S. government's prize competition, building on the $1 billion company-led investment in missile defense technology," according to Northrop Grumman. "With successful ground-test demonstrations completed this year, the company is on track to…
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Congress Updates
Warren And Sheehy Renew Call for “Right to Repair” In NDAA
Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) and Sen. Timothy Sheehy (R-Mont.), two members of the Senate Armed Services Committee (SASC), are renewing their call for “Right to Repair” language in the National […]
HASC Looks To Restrict USV Deliveries Without Navy CONOPS And Strategy
The House Armed Services Committee’s (HASC) fiscal year 2027 defense policy draft bill aims to restrict the Navy’s use of unmanned surface vessels (USV) until it decides on key factors […]
Gaps In Army’s Tactical Counter-Drone Capabilities Remain Concern Of HASC
A draft defense policy bill released this week says the Army is fielding counter-drone capabilities for defense of fixed sites and maneuver forces but suggests that troops at the lowest […]
HASC Wants Closer Look At Army’s SBMC Program, Cites Avoiding Past IVAS Missteps
The House Armed Services Committee (HASC) wants a closer look at the Army’s Soldier Borne Mission Command (SBMC) effort, citing support for the development program while expressing caution to avoid […]
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