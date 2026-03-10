Sign In
Robinson Helicopter Details New Unmanned Business Unit, Cargo UAS Project With Sikorsky

Matthew Beinart By
Robinson Unmanned’s new R66 Turbinetruck equipped with Sikorsky’s MATRIX autonomy system. Photo: Robinson Unmanned

Robinson Helicopter on Monday announced the launch of its new Robinson Unmanned business unit, and detailed a new unmanned cargo helicopter offering utilizing Sikorsky’s [LMT] autonomy capability. With Robinson Unmanned, the company said its portfolio of capabilities will include subsidiary Ascent AeroSystems’ line of small unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) along with larger uncrewed platforms based on its existing R44 and R66 helicopters.  “The move marks a significant structural shift for Robinson, transitioning from a traditional rotorcraft manufacturer to a provider…

