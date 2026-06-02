DroneShield Awarded $13.8 Million By JIATF-401 For Anti-Drone Systems On Southern Border

The Pentagon’s counter-drone task force on Tuesday said it has awarded Australia’s DroneShield a $13.8 million contract to provide counter-unmanned aircraft systems (C-UAS) that detect and mitigate drone threats for use on the southern U.S. border. The Defense Department’s Joint Task Force-Southern Border will use the C-UAS capabilities in support of the Department of Homeland Security and its Customs and Border Protection component. The Joint Interagency Task Force (JIATF)-401 said the systems will be delivered in phases over the next…