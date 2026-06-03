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Ground Robotics Startup Focused On Complex Environments Raises $10 Million In Seed Round

Cal Biesecker By
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Ground Robotics Startup Focused On Complex Environments Raises $10 Million In Seed Round
Shifters TRUST quadruped robots. Image: Shifters

Shifters, a small startup developing sensor-carrying quadruped robots and autonomy software for maneuverability in difficult and dangerous terrains, has raised $10.2 million in an early stage round that will be put toward strengthening the autonomy technology, improving the design where need be and readying for manufacturing. The seed round was led by Ace Capital Partners and brings Shifters’ total funding to $15 million. Shifters is based in Washington, D.C., has a research and development center near Tel Aviv, Israel, and…

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