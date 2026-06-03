Ground Robotics Startup Focused On Complex Environments Raises $10 Million In Seed Round

Shifters, a small startup developing sensor-carrying quadruped robots and autonomy software for maneuverability in difficult and dangerous terrains, has raised $10.2 million in an early stage round that will be put toward strengthening the autonomy technology, improving the design where need be and readying for manufacturing. The seed round was led by Ace Capital Partners and brings Shifters’ total funding to $15 million. Shifters is based in Washington, D.C., has a research and development center near Tel Aviv, Israel, and…
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Space Force Eyes Nearly $1.5 Billion for Space Data Network Backbone in Future Reconciliation Bill
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Space Force Eyes Nearly $1.5 Billion for Space Data Network Backbone in Future Reconciliation Bill
The U.S. Space Force (USSF) plans to request nearly $1.5 billion for the Space Data Network (SDN) Backbone in a future fiscal 2027 reconciliation bill. Last week, Space Force’s Space […]
Warren And Sheehy Renew Call for “Right to Repair” In NDAA
Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) and Sen. Timothy Sheehy (R-Mont.), two members of the Senate Armed Services Committee (SASC), are renewing their call for “Right to Repair” language in the National […]
HASC Looks To Restrict USV Deliveries Without Navy CONOPS And Strategy
The House Armed Services Committee’s (HASC) fiscal year 2027 defense policy draft bill aims to restrict the Navy’s use of unmanned surface vessels (USV) until it decides on key factors […]
Gaps In Army’s Tactical Counter-Drone Capabilities Remain Concern Of HASC
A draft defense policy bill released this week says the Army is fielding counter-drone capabilities for defense of fixed sites and maneuver forces but suggests that troops at the lowest […]