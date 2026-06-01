Low Radar Cross Section Of MQ-28 Ghost Bat Validated, Boeing Says

Boeing [BA] said on Monday that it has validated the low Radar Cross Section (RCS) of the company's MQ-28 Ghost Bat drone. "The MQ-28’s RCS reduces the range that enemy radars can detect and engage an MQ-28, enhancing the platform’s survivability in contested environments," according to Boeing. "The success of the RCS testing confirms the effectiveness of the MQ-28’s design, production and material choices in minimizing radar detection." In March, Boeing said that it is teaming with Rheinmetall to offer…