Pentagon Launches Pilot Waiving Fees For 400 Patents To Help ‘Productize’ Its Billions In IP

The Pentagon wants to license more of its intellectual property to industry, and on Thursday launched a two-year pilot project waiving fees and royalties for around 400 patents in top technology areas. Emil Michael, the department’s chief technology officer, said the aim of the Defense Patent Holiday project is to get a greater number of industry partners to “productize” the “billions of dollars worth of IP” generated by the Pentagon’s laboratories. “If we truly want the War Department to operate…